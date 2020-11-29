Laura E. (Van Der Beek) Schoellkopf, of Medway, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born July 16, 1938 in Metuchen, NJ to the late William and Edna VanDerbeek and raised in Telford PA. She graduated from PennRidge High School in 1956 and was the former wife of the late Wm. R. Schoellkopf. She was pre-deceased by her brothers William Cole and William David. Laura moved to Charlotte, NC with her husband and children in 1965 and was active in the Park Road Moravian Church where she played the organ. The family then moved to Millis, MA in 1969, where she worked for Medway Savings bank as Assistant Treasurer until 1983. She also worked in various credit unions in RI, including A.T. Cross Employee Cr Union, retiring from banking at Rockland Federal Credit Union. She worked for a time in the office of Medway Community Church and had been a volunteer at Milford Regional Hospital. Laura was a devout Christian who loved music, all people and animals. She loved to square dance and "boot scoot" in her younger years and enjoyed playing bridge with "the ladies" in her later years. She had a great sense of humor, was kind and generous of heart and was loved by all. Laura was a class act. She is survived by her sister, Joan Jirsa of Preston, CT, her daughter Marjorie and husband John Fien of Rochester, MA and her sons, Wm. Daryl and his wife Ruth of Waterville, ME, Eric and his wife Michele of Milford, MA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, along with her grandchildren, Laura, Jason, Kathryn, Rachel, Eric, Max, step-grandchildren Taylor and Brady, and her beloved great grandchildren, Jacob and Zoey. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring, handled by Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street in Medway. If you would like to be notified of the future date, please leave a message within the online guestbook at www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Medway Food Pantry, 600 Mahan Circle, Medway, MA 02053, or the charity of your choice
