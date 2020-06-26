Lenore Beers Wilson of Ashland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Residence at Valley Farm Assisted Living in Ashland. She was the beloved wife of Paul Robert Wilson who died in 2011. Born on July 21, 1925 in Medway, she was a daughter of the late James Benjamin Beers, Jr. and Esther Clark Beers. She lived in Medway for 93 years and had recently moved to Ashland. Lenore married Paul in the Medway Community Church on April 8, 1951 and lived on Red Gate Farm in Medway. Lenore had four children Lee M. Wilson and his wife Kitty of Fort Ann, NY, Nancy W. DeVita and her husband Gary of Medway, Barbara W. Maffeo and her husband Stephen of Medway and Mark B. Wilson of Sag Harbor, NY. Lenore is also survived by her brother in law David Wilson and his wife Donna of Lexington and her sister in law Nancy Beers of Marlboro. Her brother, Earl W. Beers predeceased her. Lenore had five grandchildren and five nieces. She also leaves her family friend George L. Montgomery. Lenore B. Wilson was a strong woman, she was a much-loved farmers wife, mother to four, an aunt and a grandma. Her creativity showed in her sewing, poetry, music, painting, and cooking. Its easy to recall snapshots of seemingly small moments which spoke volumes to her character | the diligence of hanging laundry out to dry, quietness in always keeping the birds & cats fed, determination to pull every last weed from her garden, sturdiness in stopping traffic so their dairy cows could cross Lovering Street, perseverance through tough times, and delighted enjoyment in the good. She was a Girl Scout, member of the Medway Community Church and the Sweet Adelines, well-traveled, developed her talents, kept a home, and loved her family. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Residence at Valley Farm/Reflections in Ashland for taking such good care of Lenore. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the Medway Senior Center, 76 Oakland Street, Medway, MA 02053. Private services and burial at Evergreen Cemetery will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.