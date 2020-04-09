|
Leo F. Kowalik Sr., 87, of Medway passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing in Westborough. He was the beloved husband of Joanne D. (Cummings) Kowalik for 65 years. Born in Boston on January 23, 1933, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Troy) Kowalik. Leo grew up in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School. Upon graduation, Leo proudly enlisted and served in the US Navy for four years during the Korean War. After returning home to South Boston, Leo married his sweetheart Joanne and started their family. Moving to Medway in 1967 to start a new career, he was always proud to talk about being the 27th employee of Waters Corporation in Milford, where he worked and retired after 27 years. As Joanne puts it "Leo was the best guy" and with that enjoyed the simple things in life such as watching his favorite Boston sports teams, sitting out on his back porch and trips to Vegas, Foxwoods and Plainridge casinos. The highlight of his life however was spending as much time as possible with and around his family and loved ones. Along with his wife Joanne of 65 years, he is survived by his children, Jeanne Santora and husband David of Shrewsbury, Leo F. Kowalik Jr. and wife Margaret of Franklin, Nancy Souder of Milford and James Kowalik and wife Terri of Milford. Grandchildren, James Kowalik, Jr. and fiance Brittany, Kaitlyn Souder and fianc Christopher, Melissa Felper and husband Scott, Leo F. Kowalik III and partner Eryn, Bradley Kowalik and wife Sarid, Mark Souder, Christopher Kowalik and wife Chelsea and Zachary Santora. Two great granddaughters Isabelle and Ashlyn, and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Leo was preceded by his siblings, Mildred Bergeron, Joseph Kowalik Jr., Ester Alles and Marie Madden. Due to the complications and restrictions regarding the Covid-19 Virus, funeral services will be held privately with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway on Friday, April 10th. His family is planning a public funeral Mass and Celebration of His Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Leos memory to the or a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020