Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
Lillian A. McFetridge

Lillian A. McFetridge Obituary
Lillian A. "Lee" (McNutt) McFetridge, 85, of Whitinsville died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mil- ford Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her son J. Kenneth McFetridge and his wife Sally of Houston, TX, her daughter Karen Melvin and her husband Douglas of Blackstone, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Kathryn Lambirth and William and Paul McFetridge. She is also survived by her brother Richard McNutt and was predeceased by her sister Vivian Mickey Lacroix. Born in Natick on March 9, 1934, Lee was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lila (Chapman) McNutt. She graduated from Holliston High School in 1952 where she was valedictorian of her class and was a member of the Holliston Baptist Church. Lee was a resident of Whitinsville since 2000 and had formerly resided in Mendon for 35 years and Medway for 8 years. Before her retirement, Lee worked as a secretary at various companies for many years. She was a member of The Compassionate Friends Worcester Chapter and enjoyed bird watching and the ocean. Lee especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grand- children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, April 24 at 1 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street, Medway . Burial will follow at Swandale Cemetery in Mendon. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 6 - 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lee's memory to The Compassionate Friends, PO Box 3696, Oak Brook, IL 60522-3696. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019
