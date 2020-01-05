|
Linda R. (Markunas) Guillette, 70, of Franklin, died Monday December 30, 2019 at home, following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard B. Guillette, Ret. LTC US Army. Who died in 2017. Born March 24, 1949, in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Benedict and Mary (Ciplitski) Markunas. She was a former resident of Chicopee before moving to Franklin 37 years ago. She was raised and educated in Brooklyn and earned her associate's degree from Emanuel College. Linda worked as an executive secretary for Sun Life Financial. She enjoyed spending time with her family, walking her dog and reading. She is survived by her children, Christopher A. Donato and his wife Meredith of Seekonk, Patrick B. Donato of Natick, step children, Patricia Toland of PA, Michelle Daniel of NJ, Richard Guillette of TX and Aimee Lavery of North Attleboro. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Jackson, John Thomas, Francesca, Thaddeus and Nathaniel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 in St. Marys Church, Franklin at 11a.m. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Wednesday in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 9:30-10:30a.m. Due to floral limitations at the cemetery, in lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be sent to the MSPCA 350 South Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02130. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020