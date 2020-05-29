Lionel R. Thibodeau, 83, of Franklin died May 27, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Dorothea C. (Clark) Thibodeau for almost 59 years. Born in Fitchburg, October 30,1936, the son of the late Paul and Yvonne (Christian) Thibodeau, Mr. Thibodeau had lived in South Boston and Dorchester before moving to Franklin 42 years ago. He had been an electronic technician for many years for the Honeywell Corporation-Lockheed Martin Corporation- BAE before retiring. Lionel had been an active member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks. He was past Exulted Ruler and had worked for many years at the weekly BINGO games. Lionel and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and going to the beach. Mr. Thibodeau had served in the Navy during the Korean War. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Roland Thibodeau and his wife Gina of Blackstone, Richard Thibodeau of Franklin, Paul Thibodeau and his wife Heather of Newmarket, New Hampshire, Stephen Thibodeau and his wife Veronica of Woonsocket and Denise Wetherell and her husband Andrew of Franklin. He is also survived by his sister Marie Shirley Thibodeau of Chelsea and was the brother of the late Norman Thibodeau, Beatrice McIntosh and Dorothy Pape. Lionel is also survived by his grandchildren, Gary, Eric, Megan, Ashley, Sarah, Hayden, Emily, Cullen and Kasie and his great-grandchildren, Connor, Kara, Caroline, Carrey and Myles. His funeral Mass will be private at St. Marys Church , Franklin with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin( www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin. Due to restrictions on attendance there will be a strict limit on the number of visitors so please be aware of the policy. Donations may be made in his memory to the Random Smiles Foundation PO Box 13, Franklin MA 02038.



