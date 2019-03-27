|
|
Loraine F. (Nolte) De Joie, 85, of Medway, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Milford Center. She was the beloved wife of Robert E. De Joie who died in 2018. Born in Boston on February 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Caroline (Furst) Nolte. Loraine grew up in the Mission Hill section of Boston and was a resident of Medway for the past 59 years. Primarily a homemaker, Loraine owned a residential cleaning business for many years and had also worked at the former Fernandes Supermarket in Medfield. Loraine enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by six sons, Brian Fuery and his wife Linda of Holliston, Bruce Fuery and his wife Robyn of Medway, David De Joie and his wife Cindy of Medway, Chris De Joie of Hollis, NH, Robert De Joie and his wife Jane of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and Mark De Joie and his wife Chong of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Justin, Steven, Suz anne, Nick, Lauren, Andrew, Brianna, Lindsey and Jason, two great-grandchildren, a brother, Herbert Nolte and his wife Jean of Needham and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Saturday, March 30 at St. Marys Church in Holliston at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019