1/1
Margaret E. Kell
1926 - 2020
Margaret E. (Warren) Kell, 94, of Millis passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her granddaughters home in Blackstone where she had resided for the past year. Born in Millis on January 24, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Heath) Warren. A lifelong resident of Millis, Margaret lived and raised her family in the house that her grandfather built. She also graduated from Millis High School. Before her retirement, she worked at the former hat factory in Millis and also at Wrentham State School for 21 years. Margaret enjoyed crocheting and knitting and loved reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by; two daughters, Margaret Maguire of Bellingham and Helen Goodwin of Sanford, Maine, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by; her son David Kell; sons-in-law, Paul Maguire and James Goodwin; brothers, Charles and George Warren' and sisters, Florence Eddy and Gertrude Calleary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Saturday, October 24 at St. Thomas Church, 111 Exchange St. in Millis at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Millis. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margarets memory to the American Heart Assoc., P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing.

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Church
OCT
24
Burial
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
