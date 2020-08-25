Margaret I. (Pendergast) Foley, 95, of Franklin, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Matthew F. Foley, Sr. who died in 2015. Born in Norwood on September 9, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Dorothy (Black) Pendergast, Mrs. Foley was a resident of Franklin for over 60 years. She grew up in Norwood and graduated from Norwood High School. Before her retirement, she worked in the cafeteria at Franklin Junior High School for many years. She survived by two sons, Dennis Foley and his wife Susan of Franklin and David A. Foley and his wife Doris of Salem, Maine. She was the mother of the late Matthew F. Foley, Jr. She is also survived by five grandchildren, James, Eric, Heather, Catherine and Nicholas, six great - grandchildren, Shane, Noah, Matthew, Ava, Sam and Nathan, a brother Joe Pendergast and his wife Elea nor of Walpole & many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jean Falls and Dottie Hewins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Friday, August 28 at St. Marys Church in Franklin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines including face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street.
