Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
151 Village St.
Medway, MA
Mari A. Cellucci-Anzuoni Obituary
Marie A. Cellucci-Anzuoni, 63, of Medway, died peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Newton Wellesley Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Robert F. Anzuoni for 36 years. Born in Boston on March 21, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Anna (Merolla) Cellucci. Marie was a resident of Medway for the past 36 years. She grew up in Medfield and graduated from Medfield High School in 1974. Marie was a school bus driver in Medway for 21 years driving Bus 8. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Shauna Gisone and her husband Andrew and Tanya McDonald and her husband Brendan, all of Uxbridge and two grandchildren, Timothy and Baby Gisone. She is also survived by a brother Michael Cellucci and his wife Darlene of Medway and Linda Mason and her husband Robert of Westboro and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com) on Friday, March 22 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019
