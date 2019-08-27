|
Mark Richards, 60, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, formerly of Franklin, died August 24, 2019 in his home following a long illness. He was the husband of Gina M. (DiTusa) Richards for the past 16 years. Born in Newton, October 22,1958, the son of the late Raymond and Adelaide (MacPhee) Richards, Mark was raised in Franklin and had lived in Cumberland for the past 3 years. He had been employed in the deli department of Market Basket in Bellingham for several years. He had previously worked for GAF Materials and the Rosewood Restaurant in Bellingham. Mark enjoyed going to the beach and fishing. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Hayley Parker of Norfolk and Leannea Richards Smith of Fitchburg. He is also survived by his siblings, Cindy Richards, of Barrington, New Hampshire, Robert Richards and his wife Judy of Lakeville and Geno Richards and his wife Dede of Franklin. He was the brother of the late Raymond Richards. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Diane Richards of Bellingham, his mother-in-law Mickie Peterson of Blackstone , brother-in-law Charles DiTusa and his wife Beverley of Silver Springs , Maryland and several nieces and nephews. His calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) 131 Main Street from 3- 6 p.m. with a brief service at 6:00p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Country Gazette from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019