Mary I. (Andrews) Quinn 85, of Bellingham, died peacefully, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Cedarwood Gardens in Franklin, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late William P. Bill Quinn, who died in February. Born October 14, 1934 in Boston, a daughter of the late Shirley B. and Mary A. (Miller) Andrews, she was a former longtime resident of East Weymouth & Needham, until moving to Bellingham 19 years ago. She was raised and educated in Lewiston, Maine and worked as a cashier at the former Woolworth Department Store and later at Walgreens. Mary treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and crocheting. She was a member of St. Blaise Parish in Bellingham. She is survived by her children, Kathleen M. Knight and her husband Philip of Bellingham, Theresa A. Labitue and her husband Kevin of Florida, a sister Grace McNeil and her husband Richard of Maryland, her cherished grandchildren, Laura, Stacy and Arthur Knight. Mary was the sister of the late Shirley B. Andrews, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Friday Jan. 3rd, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. at 9:30AM. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Calling hours are Thursday from 6-8PM. Due to floral limitations at the cemetery, donations in her memory may be sent to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry c/o St. Blaise Church 1158 South Main St. Bellingham, MA 02019. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020