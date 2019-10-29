|
Mary M. (MacDonald) Curran 85, of Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday October 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Born November 3, 1933, in Franklin, a daughter of the late Archibald and Flora A. (MacIsaac) MacDonald, she was a lifelong Franklin resident. She was raised and educated in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School. Mary was a legal secretary, having worked for Ficco & Simmler Law Offices in Franklin, until her retirement. She previously worked for the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, baking, knitting and was a lifelong communicant of St. Marys Church, Franklin. Mary is survived by her children, Jean E. Curran and her husband Sandy Hsieh of Taipei, Taiwan; Nancy M. Hurley and her husband Joseph of Billerica; Thomas M. Curran and his wife Jennifer of Lancaster; Diane M. Curran of Walpole; Susan M. Melo and her husband John of Portsmouth, RI; her sisters, Florence Simmler of Franklin and Ena Thompson of Hopkinton. She was the former wife of the late Thomas F. Curran. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren, Andrew and Scott Hsieh, Megan and Michael Hurley, Caroline and Liam Curran, and Josh Melo. She was the sister of the late Alexander, Robert, Archie, George MacDonald, Janice Kehoe and Jane Tero. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Thursday October 31st, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin, at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 ?www.stjo.org/dreams?. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019