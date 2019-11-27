|
Merle E. Ray, 89, of Medway, died peacefully on Friday November 8, 2019 at the Medway Country Manor. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Ward) Ray. Born in Ligonier Township, PA on June 14, 1930, he was the son of the late Isaiah and Martha (Edmundson) Ray. Mr. Ray grew up in Ligonier and graduated from Ligonier High School. He resided in Illinois, Milford MA and Uxbridge MA. Mr. Ray proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War and also worked for the Air Force many years. Merle bowled in many leagues with his wife Helen. Merle is survived by his children, Michael Ray, Cheryl Sherrly and Lori Ray and is also survived by his in-laws Raymond and Patty Mandeville of Millis, John Ward and his wife Jane of Medway and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services for Merle and his wife Helen at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Tuesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com ).
Published in The Country Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019