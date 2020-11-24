Michael A. Mele, 63, of Medway passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (Mahan) Mele who died in 2019. Born in Norwood on September 4, 1957, he was the son of Marguerite (Juliani) Mele of Marlboro and the late Anthony F. 'Tony' Mele. Mike was a lifelong resident of Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1975. He worked in the home heating oil industry for most of his life, owning Julians Oil in Medway for many years. Mike was a member of the Franklin Elks Club #2136 and a former member of the Medway VFW Post #1526 Mens Auxiliary. He was an avid N.E. England Patriots fan, enjoyed golfing, and especially loved his grandkids. He is survived by three children, Jennifer Clinton and her husband William of Bellingham, Michael Mele and his girlfriend Katie Morvan of Upton and Stephanie Meiners and her husband Justin of Barre and four grandchildren, Madison and Daniel Clinton and Jacoby and Brayden Meiners. He is also survived by twin brothers Joseph Mele of Medway and Anthony Mele of Connecticut, his sister Theresa Mucci of Florida and brothers Phillip Mele of Blackstone and Christopher Mele of Uxbridge and many nieces and nephews. Mikes family will be planning a Celebration of Life for Mike but do to the current pandemic, it will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in Mikes memory to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).