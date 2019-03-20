|
Michael A. Pizzi, 94, of Franklin passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on March 16, 2019 in the Forge Hill Assisted Living Facility in Franklin. Born in Franklin, January 30,1925, the son of the late Luigi and Carmina (Taddeo) Pizzi, Mr. Pizzi was a lifelong Franklin resident. He was a graduate of Frank- lin High School. Mike had been a master plumber for over 60 years and was employed with union local 12. An avid golfer, Mike began playing while working as a caddie at the Franklin Country Club. Later in life he became a member of the Country Club and won several championships there. He spent many Winters in Florida and continued to enjoy a round of golf there as well. Mike enjoyed going to the beach;whether it be the beaches of Cape Cod, Newport Rhode Island, or Florida. He enjoyed the company of family and friends either locally or in Florida. He would love to go to breakfast, lunch, or dinner with them. Mike was always a stylish man, with a great taste in cloth- ing & always driving a nice car. He is survived by his nephews Walter and David Nadolny of Franklin. He was the brother of the late Annie Pizzi, Antoinette Nadolny, George Pizzi and Angelina Angie Pizzi. He was also the fianc of the late Jeanne Barnes. His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 23 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 9:15 followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church at 10:00. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019