Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
212 Main St.
Foxboro, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Taylor


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Taylor Obituary
Mike Taylor, 78, of Medway died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Ute K. (Sieber) Taylor since 1963. Born in the Bronx, New York on August 27, 1941, he was the son of the late Bruce Davidson and Muriel (Sims) Wilson. Mike was a resident of Medway since 1998 and formerly resided in Enterprise, Alabama. Mike was a Vietnam War veteran and proudly served in the Army for 33 years, retiring as a Master Warrant Officer and instructor at the US Army Career College. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Raytheon, and then as a security officer at the Milford Regional Medical Center for many years. Mike enjoyed playing bridge, and was a proud lifetime fan of the NY Yankees. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Loni Ivanovskis and her husband Paul of Foxboro and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Peter and Laura. He is also survived by two sisters, Sally Howe of Maine and Virginia Starbuck of Indiana and a brother Carroll Guest of Maine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 212 Main St., Foxboro on Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mike's memory to Homes for Our Troops (https://www.hfotusa.org). Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -