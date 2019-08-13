|
Muriel Dee (LeBlanc) Bulman, 73, of Medway died August 11 after a long illness. She was the wife of Larry A. Bulman for almost 55 years. Born in Fitchburg, November 24,1945, the daughter of the late Edward W. and Muriel (Welch) LeBlanc, and step-daughter of the late Howard P. Willette and Thelma Katkin. Mrs. Bulman was raised in Lunenburg and had lived in Medway since 1972. Muriel had been a librarian for the Town of Holliston for 14 years before resigning due to illness. She had previously worked for the Town of Medway as a librarian for 18 years before retiring. She had been a member of Christ Episcopal Church and was a member of the Altar Guild, a Lay Reader and a member of the Society of St. Margaret. Muriel enjoyed quilting, crocheting, growing plants and flowers. She had been active in the 4H Club and the Red Hat Society. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Jeffery A. Bulman of Bellingham , Douglas W. Bulman and his wife Lilla of Bellingham and Debra A. Camillucci and her husband William of Hopkinton. She was the sister of Suzanne Landry of Leominster and grandmother of Lauren and Brandon Bulman and Marissa and Gina Camillucci. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15 in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com ) 3 Barber Street, Medway at 10:00 a.m. Burial will at 1:30 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Country Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019