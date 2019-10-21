|
Naomi F. (Frederick) Wehring 79, of Franklin, died peacefully, in her home, Thursday, October 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Wehring, who died in 2005. Born September 13, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John E. and Elizabeth M. (Hill) Frederick, she was a resident of Franklin since 1970. She was raised and educated in Philadelphia, and was an office manager for IMS Management Services. Naomi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was actively involved in the Town of Franklin, first serving on the Franklin Street Lighting Committee, then the Franklin Town Council, where she enjoyed helping the residents of Franklin. Along with her late husband, she assisted in the Franklin Youth Soccer program. Naomi treasured time spent with her family, playing solitaire, genealogy, politics, and all animals. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her children, Diane M. Wehring of North Attleboro, Karen J. Wehring of Norton, William C. Wehring and his wife Melissa of Methuen and Jane E. Callaway-Tripp and her husband James of Franklin. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren, Emily and William Wehring, Brooke & Blake Callaway, and a great-grandchild, Kinsley Naomi Callaway. She was the sister of the late Eugene and Walter Frederick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Thursday, Oct. 24th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin. Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 23rd, from 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Franklin Food Pantry, 43 West Central St., or Friends of Franklin, 50 Corbin St., Franklin, MA 02038. Guest book/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019