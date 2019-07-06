Home

Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
1 Church Square
Franklin, MA
Norma C. McGregor


1924 - 2019
Norma C. McGregor Obituary
Norma Catherine (Burke) McGregor 94, of Pearland, Texas, formerly from Franklin, MA died peacefully at Windsong Care Center Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Daniel J. McGregor for 50 years. Born December 17, 1924, in Boston, MA. She was a longtime resident of Franklin before moving to Pearland, TX after her husbands death. She was raised and educated in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. Norma was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, who will miss her dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, was an avid reader, gardener, loved the beach, and the Red Sox. Norma is survived by her children Dr. Daniel J. McGregor Jr. and his wife Mary (Delaney) of Newport RI, Richard R. McGregor of Pelham NH, Donna M. McGregor of Pearland TX and Maureen M. Howell of Franklin. Also surviving are her grandchildren John, Gina, Mercie, Sierra, Daniel III, Mary, Timothy, Patrick, and Elise. Great grandchildren Nicholas, Rachel, Angela, Nicole, Matthew, Mason, Ana, Leo and Luke. She was the sister of the late Regina Thompson also surviving is her brother Richard Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass Tuesday July 9th, at 11AM in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin. Calling hours are Tuesday July 9th; in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 9-10:30AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from July 6 to July 13, 2019
