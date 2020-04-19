Home

Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Norma M. Dunton

Norma M. Dunton Obituary
Norma M. (Bussaglia) Dunton, 85, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest F. "John" Dunton, Jr., who died in 1995. Born October 10, 1934, in Franklin, a daughter of the late Crescentino and Assunta (DeLucchi) Bussaglia, she was a former resident of Norfolk. She was raised and educated in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School. She worked for McGill Box Company, and as a stitcher for Penthouse Sales in Franklin. Her greatest joy was being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always with her family. Norma enjoyed gardening, antiques, the Dollar Store and a good yard sale. She is survived by her children, James D. Dunton and his girlfriend Bobbi-Jo Vieira of Bellingham and Timothy J. "Timmy" Dunton and his girlfriend Tammy Tavares of Franklin. Norma was the sister of the late Mary Padula, Ernest A. Bussaglia, Sr., Adelaide Vaillancourt, Eileen Bourgery and Francis Bussaglia. Also surviving are her grandchildren Pamela Dunton & Daniel Dunton. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions on public gatherings, a private service with burial at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin, will be held Tuesday, April 21st at 11:30AM A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Dunton Family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Franklin Food Pantry, 43 West Central St., Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020
