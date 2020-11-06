1/
Norma Thayer
1934 - 2020
Norma MacCallum Thayer, passed away on 10/17/20. Born in Everett, MA on 2/13/34. Survived by her children: Wendy Lane; Pam (Kevin) Keough; Rodd (Sunny) Thayer; and Tenley Thayer; 5 step-children/: Don, Peg, Kim, Jim, and Ross; 25 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and her former spouse and father of her oldest two daughters, Loren Francis. Preceded in death by her father, Howard MacCallum; her mother, Evelyn Seagrave; her husband, Donald Thayer; and one step-son, David Thayer. A private family service will be held in Blairsville, GA on November 7, 2020. Tierney will be buried near her husband and mother in Liberty Community Cemetery in Murphy, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
