Olympia Norma Pisani passed peacefully at home on March 15th, 2020. Her husband of 73 years, Rocco Pisani, was at her side. She leaves behind her husband, three daughters, Rosanne Balfour, Marcia Blais and Sheila Pisani and one son, Rocco Michael. Olympia has nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly. In addition, she was the third daughter of Antoinette Nanni and Francesco Taddeo. She had twelve brothers and sisters and is currently survived by six of the original thirteen siblings, Rose Robles, Rocco Taddeo, Ronald Taddeo, Alfio Taddeo, Carol Bonin and Edward Taddeo. Olympia was born in Franklin on June 3, 1928. She was a rarity for her generation, working and raising a growing family, after her marriage. She was employed at Dean College for many years and often brought home students who lived long distances away and could not return home for the holidays. The household that she presided over was always filled with warmth and laughter. It was a hangout for her children's friends as well as a refuge for relatives who wanted to gather on weekends and holidays to share news with the family. Olympia and her husband were active in Post 3402 of the VFW in Franklin for many years. They supported Veterans from World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. In 1991 they moved to Lauderdale Lakes, Florida and were active in the Community and their Church, St Helens, for many years. They moved to Lake Mary, Florida in March of 2015. The last five years of her life was spent in a Community where she was once again active in her Church, Annunciation Catholic Church in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Her passing leaves an emptiness in her family's lives. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her as she joins her other family members who passed before her.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020