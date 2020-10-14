1/
Pamela A. Parmenter
1961 - 2020
Pamela A. (Landino) Parmenter 58, of Bellingham, died peacefully, Sunday October 11, 2020, at Bear Mountain in Sudbury, following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Christopher W. 'Chris' Parmenter, with whom she shared 25 years of marriage. Born December 27, 1961, in Cambridge, a daughter of the late Horace A. and Agnes M. (Bellantoni) Landino, she was a longtime resident of Bellingham. She was raised and educated in Bellingham, was a graduate of Bellingham High School and was a receptionist for Elizabeth Grady in Franklin. She was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed camping and watching reality TV shows. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Christopher P. Parmenter of Bellingham, her siblings, Philip Landino and Phyllis A. Gentile of Bellingham and her nieces & nephews. Pamela was the sister of the late Patricia McCarthy and her late husband Dan McCarthy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours Friday Oct. 16th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 5-7PM. Her service and interment at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately. Donations in her memory may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater New England Chapter 101A 1st Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
