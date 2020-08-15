Pamela J. Simonetti, 62, of Bellingham died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Simonetti since 1979. Born in Framingham on October 18, 1957, she was the daughter of Gloria (Juliano) Scott of Framingham and the late Kenneth Scott. Mrs. Simonetti was a resident of Bellingham since 1982. She worked for many years as a special needs aide in the Blackstone public schools. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son Scott Simonetti, his wife Hannah and their daughters, Jinora and Katara of Olympia, WA, and her daughter Gina Vaughn and her husband William of Keene, NH. She is also survived by a two sisters, Sandra Mehlman and her husband Arthur of Natick and Linda Bebeau and her husband Warren of Marlboro, a niece Jen Mehlman of Natick and many other nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in Pamelas memory to The Sunshine Group, 50 Dean St., Norton, MA 02766. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street, Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).