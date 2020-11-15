Patricia A. (Donovan) Rocha, 77, of Medway, died peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Antone M. "Tony" Rocha who died in 2007. Born in Quincy on December 1, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Marion K. (Shay) Donovan. Mrs. Rocha grew up in Quincy and was a resident of Medway since 1964. She worked as a registered nurse at Medfield State Hospital for over 30 years. Mrs. Rocha was an active volunteer at the Purr-fect Cat Shelter in Millis for many years and loved to read. She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Spencer and her husband Ralph of Franklin, her son, James Rocha and his wife Liz of Millis and three grandsons, Vincent Spencer and Nicholas and Matthew Rocha. She is also survived by her sister Sheila Donovan of Arizona, her brother Roger Donovan and two nieces. She was the sister of the late Richard Donovan. Due to the current circumstances regarding the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mrs. Rochas memory may be made to the Purr-fect Cat Shelter, P.O. Box 548, Medway, MA 02053. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com
