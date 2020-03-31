|
Paul Dennis Gallant or Denny, 76, of Worcester, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after his fight with diabetes. He was born on April 17, 1943 in Worcester, Massachusetts to his late Polish and French-Canadian parents, Helen and Paul Gallant. He leaves his loving sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Thomas Moreau of Barre, Massachusetts, and his two daughters: Renee Gass of Mansfield, Massachusetts and Danielle Gallant and her husband, Daniel Stanilonis, of South Burlington, Vermont. His son, Paul C. Gallant preceded his death. In addition, he leaves his two grandchildren, Cody and Kyle Gass; his goddaughter and godson, Mackenzie Carroll and Francis Flannery; a number of nephews and his three sister-in-laws, Madeline Lennon, Ann Carroll, and Jean Flannery. Denny was a varsity grid-iron great at Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he played halfback and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1965. After college he met his beautiful late wife, Claire L. Plante, and they married on April 27, 1968. They soon moved to New York City where he worked for Ebasco Services and joined Columbias Old Blue Rugby Club. After working with Ebasco for a number of years and living in Norcross, Georgia and Manlius, New York, he moved his family to Medway, Massachusetts. He was a hard-working, devoted husband and father. He enjoyed building his childrens playrooms and treehouses at each house they lived in; sharing nightly family dinners with conversation about the day; attending his childrens sports practices and games; driving them hundreds of miles to camp in Vermont and New Hampshire; and playing bridge with Claire and their friends as they were a team to be reckoned with. Denny also enjoyed working in his woodshop, reading, playing football, golf, tennis and racquetball. He lived in Medway for over twenty years and worked at Soil Exploration Corporation before retiring in early 2019 and settling in a vibrant senior living community in Holden, MA. His funeral service will be held at a future time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) Medway. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900. Arlington, VA 22202..
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020