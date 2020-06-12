Paul Eastwood, 72, of Franklin, MA passed away following an illness on Monday, June 8th at Norwood Hospital. Born in Boston on September 15, 1947 he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Biagi) Eastwood. As a young man Paul proudly served his country as a Sargeant in the Marine Corps for several years during which time he served three tours in Viet Nam. He then continued his military career as a Sargeant First Class in the United States Army from which he retired after 21 years of service. At one point during his career in the Army he was stationed at Fort Ord in California and he was awarded the Soldiers Medal for heroism for saving a young man from drowning in the Pacific Ocean. This medal is awarded for an act of heroism not involving conflict with the enemy. Following his military retirement Paul secured a position with Amtrak, first as a conductor riding the rails but eventually working his way up to Superintendent of the Amtrak Downeaster line serving Maine to Boston for many years until retiring at age 64. Paul was a kind soul who was always ready to offer assistance to his loved ones and anyone else who needed him. He loved being with his family and was a constant in the lives of his daughter Heidi and his granddaughter Tessa. He especially enjoyed the summer months, sitting by the pool with family and friends and cooking on the grill. He loved getting together with his brothers and their families, playing cards and telling stories about the past. He also loved his trips to the casinos in the area. He had a subtle sense of humor and almost daily would catch a family member by looking in the mirror and saying "I cant wait until tomorrow." "Why?" "Because I get better looking every day!" Paul is survived by his daughter, Heidi Eastwood of Franklin, his grandson Corey Eastwood & his partner Alexis Lambert, his granddaughters Sabryna Eastwood and Tessa Eastwood, and two great-grandsons Corey Eastwood Jr. and Colton Eastwood. He is also survived by his beloved companion Donna Colace and her children Karen Colace, Matt Colace and his partner Julianne Plausse and their daughter Mia; his daughter-in-law Meghan Eastwood and the mother of his children, Joanne Eastwood. Additionally Paul is survived by his three brothers: Robert Eastwood and his wife Doris of Fort Meyers, FL; Gregory Eastwood and his wife Lori of Murrieta, CA; and Raymond Eastwood and his wife Debra of Franklin, MA. Paul also has many nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart. Paul was predeceased by his sister Joanne Paquette and his beloved son Timothy Paul Eastwood who died in 2015. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Monday June 15th at 9:15AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a service with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 11:30AM. Calling hours with Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings & social distancing will be held on Sunday from 1-4PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauls memory may be sent to: Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.