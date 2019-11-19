Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Padula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Padula


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul F. Padula Obituary
Paul F. Padula, 61, of Plainville, formerly of Franklin, passed away in his home following a long illness on November 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of Glenda M. (Zimmerman) Padula for the past 33 years. Paul was born in Milford, MA on May 26,1958 to Francis and Jeanette (Armstrong) Padula. He was raised in Franklin and lived in Plainville for the past 33 years. While in high school Paul had been a member of the track team and was a champion shot put thrower. He was also a talented baseball player and even pitched in the Cape Cod League. Paul attended and graduated from Franklin High School, Dean College, and Bridgewater State University. After college, Paul went into the police academy and afterwards became a corrections officer for the Norfolk County House of Corrections. Following this he became a police officer for both the towns of Plainville and Franklin for over 12 years. Before his death, Paul was a security officer at Twin Rivers Casino for over 7 years. In his free time, Paul coached track and field at Franklin High School, coached his daughters softball teams, and his sons football teams. He was a NRA member and even was an instructor for gun licensing at the North Attleboro Fire range. He was an avid golfer. Paul is survived by his wife, and his daughter Mindy M. Padula and son Paul J. Padula of Plainville. He is also survived by his siblings, Peter E. Padula of Franklin and Pauline M. Babbitt of Franklin. He was loved by many family and friends. His funeral will be held on Friday, November 22 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com)131 Main Street, Franklin at 9:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at 10:0 Burial will be private. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Country Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -