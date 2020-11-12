Pauline Margaret Quinn (Murphy), 89, passed away November 9th,2020, at Milford Hospital surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late John J. Quinn, who passed away in 2001. Born in Boston on January 3rd, 1931, the daughter of the late Andrew and Bridget (Duffy) Murphy, Mrs. Quinn grew up in Mission Hill and moved to Medway to raise her family, where she lived for the past 60 years. She is survived by her children Sheila Souza of Medway, Paula Kairit and her husband John Larney of Bellingham, Michael Quinn and Ashley Stearns of Somerville, John Quinn and Liz Lofgren of Bellingham, Katha Bassett of Medway, and Patrick Quinn of Franklin. As well as, her adored grandchildren Jackie and Adam St. Ours, Jeffrey, Nicholas, and Matthew Kairit, Molly Souza, Alana, Andrea, and John Bassett. Her great-grandchildren, Cameron Kairit, Emma, Aubrey, A.J., and Cecilia St. Ours, and Paisley Bassett. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Rose Murphy of Marshfield. Along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is predeceased by her son-in-law Fred Souza. She was the sister of the late John Murphy, Francis Griffin, Marie Hayes, Kay McNally, Nancy Sullivan, and Bernie Murphy. She enjoyed spending time with her family on Cape Cod and traveling to Ireland to visit extended family. Mrs. Quinn was a long-time member of the Catholic Daughters Court St. Joseph #1475. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 13th 4-7pm in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home(www.ginleyfuneral homes.com
) 3 Barber St., Medway. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 14th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Medway. Burial will follow immediately after at St. Josephs cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or the Catholic Daughters Court of St. Joseph #1475, PO Box 557, Medway, MA.