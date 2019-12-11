Home

Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church,
Pauline T. DelGenio


1925 - 2019
Pauline T. DelGenio Obituary
Pauline T. (Ott) DelGenio, 94, of Medway died December 7 at Bridges by Epoch in Pembroke. She was the wife of the late Michael DelGenio who died in 2018. Born in Russellville, Missouri July 2,1925, the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha (Jahreis) Ott, Mrs. DelGenio was raised in Russellville and had lived in Medway since 1947. She was a graduate of Russellville High School, class of 1943. Pauline had worked as a mail processor at the W.A. Wilde Company for 12 years before retiring. An avid skier she had been a member of the "Flying 50s" Ski club at Loon mountain. Pauline and her husband, Mike, travelled all over the United States and Europe. They even skied the Alps. She loved to garden, to create quilts and crafts and she made the best pies this side of the Mississippi! Pauline always made time to help those in need. She is survived by her children, Diane Lagadec and her husband Gerald of Halifax, MA and David DelGenio and his wife Joan of Acworth, New Hampshire. She was the mother of the late Michael DelGenio, Jr. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Johnson of Pembroke Pines, Florida and was the sister of the late Raymond Ott. Pauline is also survived by her grandchildren, Geoffrey, Jessica, Jonas and Carmen and her great-grandchildren, Sammy and Noah. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13 in St. Joseph Church at 11:00. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 3 Barber Street, Medway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Medway Friends of Elders, 76 Oakland Street, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
