Peter F. Brunelli, 80, of Franklin died September 23, 2019 in the University of Massachusetts Medical Center following a long illness. He was the husband of Dolores (Belmonte) Brunelli for the past 57 years. Born in Milford, July 10, 1939, the son of the late Frank and Josephine (DeGrazia) Brunelli, Peter was a lifelong Franklin resident. He was a 1957 graduate of Franklin High School. Peter had been in the grocery store business for many years. He began working at the family-owned Brunellis market, which became later Star Market. He then went on to own and operate Brunelli Bros. in Woonsocket and Peters Market in Milford. Peter was long active in the Town of Franklin and St. Marys Parish. Peter spent half his life enjoying his time at St. Rocco's. This combined all his passions; family friends community cooking! From taste tasting calzones in the early years in his kitchen to ordering/organizing all the food on the field. No matter where he went or time of year it was - if Peter had your ear - you were told where and when St. Rocco's was going to be, and he expected to see you there! If he saw you, he had you working in a booth the next year! Like his father and family, he gave back to the community. Driving the golf cart for elections and working with Friends of Franklin organization, he enjoyed helping people. He went thru a "Hollywood" phase, acting in the St. Mary's Parish plays. From playing a Bishop to a Buddha he found a way to make people laugh! After closing Peter's Market in Milford, he enjoyed spending as much time with his grandchildren as possible. Taking them on vacations to Cape Cod, picking them up after school and attending as many sporting events as he could. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Patti Seaver and Raymond of Franklin and Christine Salovardos and her husband Michael of Shrewsbury. He is also survived by his siblings Philip Brunelli of Franklin and Pia Jarrett of Wareham. He was the brother of the late Paul Brunelli. Peter is also survived by his grandchildren, Joseph and Abby Seaver and Zak and Mia Salovardos. His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 28 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 1:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church at Noon. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to the Friends of Franklin, 50,Corbin Street, Franklin, MA 02038.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019