Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish
151 Mendon St
Upton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter O. Long


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter O. Long Obituary
Peter O. Long, 55, of Upton, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Lorraine M. (Dionne) Long, who died in 2017. Born July 14, 1964, in Framingham, a son of Joan (Sullen) Boudreau of Marlborough and the late Dave Long, he was a former longtime resident of Medway before moving to Upton. He was raised and educated in Medway, and was a graduate of Medway High School. Peter was working as a sprinkler fitter for Carlysle Engineering. He also worked for Local 550. Peter enjoyed all types of music, playing the drums, fishing, watching the Boston sports teams, and especially loved spending time with his two grandsons. He is survived by 2 sons, Jeffrey R. McCarthy and his fianc Cindie L. Hurrelbrink of North Royalton, Ohio, Mark R. McCarthy of Strongsville, Ohio, Peters companion Rebecca J. Tredeau and her daughter Mercedes Tredeau of Upton, siblings, David Long and his wife Catherine of Medway, Steven Long of Maine, and Ginny Long of War eham. Also surviving are his cherished grandsons, Cooper R. McCarthy and Cole P. McCarthy. Peter was the brother of the late Donald Long. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass Tuesday Oct. 22nd, in St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish 151 Mendon St. Upton at 10AM. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. Calling hours are Monday at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to The Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Fl Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Guestbook / directions www.franklinfuneral.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now