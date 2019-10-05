|
Priscilla J. Cill (Fagan) Arsenault 59, of Foxborough, died peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday September 21, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, following a brief illness. Born January 23, 1960, in Boston, the daughter of Gerald T. Jerry Fagan of Franklin and the late Joan E. (Garrity) Fagan, she was a former Franklin resident before moving to Marlborough and then Foxborough. She was raised and educated in Franklin, was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1978. She then attended Fitchburg State College. She worked in retail for many years and as a bank teller for BayBank. She also operated Priscillas House Cleaning. She enjoyed cooking, antiquing, the latest fashions and spending time with her family and friends. She was the sister of Paula E. Stock and her husband Paul of Foxborough, Pamela A. Alger and her husband Joe of Franklin, Patricia D. Jaworski and her husband Ed of Norfolk, Shawn G. Fagan and his wife Deanne of Putnam, CT, the late Scott Fagan and his wife Joanne of Stoneham, Petrina Fisher and her husband James of Holliston, and Gary Fagan of Cumberland, RI. She is survived by many cherished nieces and nep- hews and David Arsenault. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass Tuesday October 1st, at St. Jude Church, 86 Main St. Norfolk, MA 02056 at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to a charity of ones choice. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Fagan family. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019