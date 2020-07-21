1/1
Ray A. H. Seaholm
1934 - 2020
Ray A. H. Seaholm born July 16,1934 of Bellingham, and a former longtime Franklin resident, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, Friday July 18, 2020, he lived life to the fullest. He was the loving husband of the late Gail (Rogers) Seaholm. Son of the late Johann Erik and Karin Liljegren Seaholm. He was predeceased by four siblings, Sonia Lovejoy, Saga Coleman, Harry Seaholm and Carl Seaholm. Ray was the loving father to RaeAnne Fizer and her husband, Mike, the late Lynn Dougherty and her husband, Brian, Diane Fannon and her husband, Mark, Kathy Goldberg and her husband, Kenny. Ray was the proud Grandfather of 11 and Great Grandfather of 8. Ray was born and raised in Natick, MA. He joined the Navy and proudly served on the U.S.S Hornet CV12 during the Korean War. Ray was awarded the China Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Occupation Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal; he was honorably discharged in August 1956. He was a member of the Natick VFW. Ray was a Mechanical Engineer designing automated assembly equipment. Ray loved life as much as his Boston sports teams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service Friday July 24th at 11AM at St. Marys Cemetery, 185 Beaver St. Franklin. Interment with military honors will follow. Due to current conditions, face coverings will be required at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation cholangiocarcinoma.org in memory of his late daughter. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Seaholm Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com

Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Marys Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home

1 entry
July 21, 2020
To all the Seaholm's - I am truly sad to hear of your father/father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather's passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless You All.
Dianne Foley
Dianne Foley
