Richard A. "Dick" Grasso 77, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Eileen T. (MacDonald) Grasso, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Born May 1, 1942, in Springfield, the son of the late Albert W. and Elsie L. (Arcobello) Grasso, he was a resident of Franklin since 1981. He was raised and educated in Springfield and was a graduate of Cathedral High School. He continued his education at St. Anselm College, where he received his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. Richard also attended American International College and received his Master's in Business Administration. Richard held numerous positions in the human resource field, most notably for Prime Computer and Stratus Computer. A proud American, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in January 1968. Richard was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He loved spending time at his home in Harwich on Cape Cod, where he was often found tending to his yard. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time in Florida in the winter months. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Susan M. Sims and her husband Bart of Crofton, MD, Michael A. Grasso and his wife Kara of Franklin, his sister, Julie Foley of Springfield, grandchildren, Samantha, Katelyn, & Nicholas Sims, Anna, Ryan, Maeve & Andrew Grasso, and his nieces and nephews, Brian, Chris & Anthony Foley, Karen Trierweiller, Eileen Barrett & Kathleen Briley. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions on public gatherings, a graveside service and burial at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Friends of Franklin 50 Corbin St. Franklin, MA 02038. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Grasso Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from May 3 to May 10, 2020