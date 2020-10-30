Richard D. "Dick" McCormick 78, of Franklin, died peacefully, Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 at Milford regional Medical Center, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Pauline A. (Schofield) McCormick, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born June 5, 1942, in Boston, a son of the late Carl R. and Dorothy F. (Baxter) McCormick, he was a longtime resident of Franklin. He was raised in the West Roxbury section of Boston, was a graduate of Boston Trade School, where he played hockey and was a retired plumber, having owned McCormick & Sons Plumbing. Dick enjoyed playing golf, watching the Patriots & Red Sox and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Franklin Rotary Club and the Franklin Country Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Richard C. McCormick and his partner Cheryl Pincince of Franklin, Susan E. Siros and her partner Mark Reardon of Hopedale, Patricia A. Machado and her husband Trevor of Franklin, Robert P. McCormick and his wife Wilma of Mississippi and Elizabeth A. Hallfelder and her husband David of Uxbridge. He was the grandfather of the late Richard A. McCormick and brother of the late Robert McCormick and John Jackie McCormick. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Saturday Oct. 31st, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 9-11:30AM. A graveside service will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Friends of Franklin 50 Corbin St. Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
