|
|
Richard I. Kent 83, of Franklin, died Friday October 18, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following an illness. He was the husband of Rita C. (Tomei) Kent, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born February 15, 1936 in Manhattan, New York, a son of the late Harry and Margaret (Philbin) Kent, he was a resident of Franklin since 1973. He was raised and educated in the Bronx, and worked in the trucking business in various capacities, including as an owner-operator of Kent Terminals. A proud American he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Private First Class and was honorably discharged in January 1956. A New Yorker at heart, as a young boy he got a job working at Yankee Stadium and attended Babe Ruths funeral. He enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his grandchildren (including the furry ones) and was always ready to talk politics. Rick also had a keen interest in business, the stock market and the American economy and how it enabled him to create a nest egg for his family. But his main interests were laughter and joy, which he shared generously with all who knew him. Rick was proud of his "Irish-American Heritage" and had traveled to both Ireland and Washington, D.C., during his retirement. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Richard J. Kent of New Jersey, Rita M. Cote (Bill) of Mendon, Kim M. Cargile (Shane) of Georgia and Steven J.G. Kent (Pamela) of Vermont. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Joshua, Allison, Matthew, Carolyn, Steven, Kimberly and a daughter-in-law Lisa Kent. He was the brother of the late Harry Kent Terry Keough and Doris Kent. The Kent family would like to thank the nurses in the Comfort Care and ICU Units at Milford Regional Medical Center, for the care they gave Rick. Relatives and friends invited to attend his funeral Wednesday, Oct. 23rd, at 9 a.m. from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10 a.m. nterment with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Guest book/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019