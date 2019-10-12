|
Richard Rich O. Hill, 89, a Wrentham resident since 1970, passed peacefully on October 8, 2019 in his home. Born in Cambridge on May 2, 1930, he was the youngest son of the late Stewart and Etta (Jarvis) Hill. He was the beloved husband of the late E. Dolores Hill, with whom he celebrated over 50 years of marriage. Rich was educated in Cambridge Public Schools. He worked for California Paints from the age of 17 until his retirement in 2000. He along with his wife was an active member of the Wrentham Democratic Town Committee and volunteered with her to provide Meals on Wheels. Rich enjoyed gardening, carpentry, singing, drawing, but mostly spending time with his family. He always had a bright cheery Hello for all he greeted and a big smile to go along with it. Affectionately known as Dad, Uncle Richie, Pop, and Mr. Hill, he will be missed dearly by his family and friends especially for his sense of humor and quick wit. Richard, is survived by his children; Robert Layne of Grafton and his partner Louis G. Bond , Marsia Hill-Kreaime of Attleboro, Deannest Hill of Mansfield, and Richard O. Hill II of Wrentham, his sister Evelyn Plenty of Wareham (formerly of Cambridge), grandchildren; Curtis O. Hill, Stewart O. Hill, Robin A. Hill, Jordan Bond, and Meredith Bond, several great grandchildren and a host nieces and nephews. He was also father to Stacey and Jose Quinones, Sandra Frizzell, Marisa Ross, Annie Wu, and host of his childrens friends and neighbors. Beloved by all who met him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, October 17th from 4 -7 PM and Friday morning, October18th from 9-10:30AM at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A service will follow the visitation Friday morning at 10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Shultzs Guest House www.sghrescue.org. Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
