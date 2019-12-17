|
Rita J. (Qualter) Lacey, 90, of South Grafton formerly of Franklin died December 13 in the Beaumont at the Willows in Westborough following a long illness. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Lacey who died in 2002. Born in Boston, March 29,1929, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen (Daly) Qualter, Rita was raised in Dorchester and had lived in Franklin from 1962 until 1996 when she moved to Norfolk and then resided in South Grafton. Rita had been a receptionist at the former Southwood Hospital in Norfolk and prior to that had been a cashier at the First National Store in Franklin. She enjoyed reading and knitting and had made her grandchildren Boston Bruins sweaters. She is survived by her children Kevin Lacey and his wife Chris of South Grafton and Jeanny Lacey of Franklin. She was the mother of the late Steven Lacey. She is also survived by her brother Leo Qulater of Wake Forest, North Carolina and was the sister of the late Joseph and Robert Qualter and Mary MacNeill and Ellen Bogosh. Rita is also survived by her grandchildren, Cheri Sullivan and her husband Jason, Kimberley Kunce and her husband Michael and Jacqui Desrosiers and her husband Jason and her great-grandchildren, Kyle, Zach, Abby, Jack, Hailey and Maddy. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17 in St. Marys Church, Franklin at 10:00. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 8:30-9:45 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginelyfuneralhomes. com) 131 Main Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Beaumont at the Willows, 3 Lyman Street, Westborough, MA 01581.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019