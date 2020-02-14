|
Robert Evans Kellogg, 76, of Milford died at home on February 8, 2020, after a period of declining heart health. He was born November 21, 1943, in Utica, NY, to the late Sara Evans Kellogg and the late William Greenwood Kellogg. He graduated from Amherst College and from NYU with a masters degree in Mathematics. He married his high school sweetheart Margaret Heywood in 1966. He taught high school math and was coordinator of the math department for many years. A self-taught computer programmer, he later worked as an instructor teaching computer programming. He is survived by his wife, his three sons and their wives, and his four beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers. One brother predeceased him. A memorial service will be held at First Universalist Society of Franklin, MA, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (UUSC) in Robert Kelloggs memory, c/o First Universalist Society of Franklin, PO Box 316, Franklin, MA 02038. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St. (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020