Robert James Wilcox, 55, a Franklin resi- dent for most of his life, died on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home after a long battle with multiple health issues. Born in Winthrop on July 3, 1963, he was the son of James and Kathleen (Fallon) Wilcox. He is also survived by his sister Lesli Hyland and her husband Brian of Brandon, Vermont; Rusty, the dog; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his friends at the Uptown Pub. Rob, known to many as Woody, was a 1981 graduate of Franklin High School where his prowess on the soccer field earned him state wide acclaim. His athletic skills and his academic scores resulted in a scholarship to Columbia University which he attended before pursuing a career in landscape design and maintenance. Rob was an avid soccer and hockey fan, had an impressive scope of trivia knowledge and had a generous heart, never hesitating to help out someone down on their luck. He loved the outdoors and true to his profession, wore shorts year round. Until he was unable to do so, he played semi-professional soccer and assisted local soccer coaches. His funeral services will be held privately at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Robs memory to the Franklin Food Pantry, 43 W Central St, Franklin, MA 02038. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from July 1 to July 8, 2019