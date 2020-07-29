1/1
Robert Ristaino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Bob Ristaino, died peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 84. Bob is survived by his wife, best friend, and first mate of 61 years, Susan "Sue" (Johnson); his daughter Julie and husband Gary Robillard of South Yarmouth, MA and his son Jeffrey and wife Laura (Cahaly) Ristaino, and grandchildren Timothy, Lindsay and Christopher Ristaino of Boxborough, MA. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Marian (Ames) Ristaino of Franklin, MA and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob was born May 4, 1936 and grew up in Franklin, MA surrounded by family. He graduated from Dean Jr. College where he met his future wife. They married on October 26, 1958, after which he served as a radar operator on the USCGS Castle Rock, mainly off Greenland for two years. After returning from the Coast Guard, they lived in Hartford, CT for several years before moving to Framingham, MA where they started their family and he began a 35+ year career with New England Tea & Coffee, Co. in Malden, MA. Starting as a salesman, he retired as the Senior Vice President of Sales. He was active in several hospitality organizations including the Massachusetts Rest aurant Association and the New England Ice Cream Association. The consummate salesman, he was often found holding court during the annual New England Food & Restaurant Show in Boston. Bob had two loves, his family and the ocean. He was an avid fisherman and boater, he was truly in his element when on the open seas. To know Bob was to like him. He was a caring and kind soul and people were naturally drawn to his outgoing and warm personality. He had an amazing sense of humor and could light up a room with his many one-liners. Visiting hours will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Charles F. Oteri & Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin, MA. A private family service will be held Saturday, August, 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bobs name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Waltham, MA. Face coverings and social distancing will be in place during calling hours. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Country Gazette - Bellingham from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved