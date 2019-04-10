|
Robyn A. Gasbarro 56, of Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Saturday April 6, 2019, at Metrowest Medical Center-Leonard Morse Campus, following a long illness. Born July 20, 1962 in Norwood, a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Barbara A. (Cacciarelli) Gasbarro, she was a lifelong resident of Franklin. She was educated in Franklin and was a graduate of Marian High School in Framingham, class of 1980. She continued her education at the University of Miami and received her bachelors degree in 1985. Robyn worked as a medical device demonstrator for the Johnson & Johnson Company, having worked at all the major Boston hospitals. Robyn was devoted to her son and family. She enjoyed cooking, attending family celebrations, and cheering for her beloved New England Patriots. She is survived by her son, Cristopher M. Nirmel of Franklin, her brothers, Ralph S. Gasbarro of Franklin, Richard A. Gasbarro and his wife Maria of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Randy J. Gasbarro and his wife Karen of Bridgewater and Russell A. Gasbarro and his wife Asa of Franklin. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Friday April 12, at 8:45AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Brendan Parish 384 Hartford Ave. Bellingham, MA at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin. Calling hours are Thursday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Susan F. Smith Center for Womens Cancer 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019