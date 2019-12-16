|
Rosemary Frink Spear, 85, of Caryville, Mass, passed away at home Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the family rock, adviser, comforter and kind hearted humorous soul that we all relied on to be a good listener and friend. We grieve her passing but rejoice, celebrate and smile how much she was loved and admired by all that had known her. She was born in Cornwall, N.Y. on September 9, 1934 to Aurelia Mae and Jennis Van Lueven. Being one of 13 children she married our dad Wallace Frink at a young age moving first to Westfield, Mass. and then settling in Caryville in 1959 where they owned and operated W.J. Frink Excavating and raised 5 children. Wallace passed away in 1967 leaving mom with a tremendous load to bear. Rosemary being the person she was, carried on doing the best she could raising the children and always keeping our dad's memories alive. In the early 1970's she married William Spear of Caryville and together they raised her 5 children along with Williams 4 children. Rosemary and Bill owned and operated The Spear Fur Company for 40 years and also bought and sold real estate and numerous other ventures as they were old school hard working folks who rejoiced in the simple things in life. Rosemary loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known to ask a lot of questions, joke around, scare the kids, pull pranks, and play scrabble and cards, as she believed time spent with a loved one was most important. She is pre deceased by her husbands, Wallace and William, and her two daughters Karen and Rosemary. She is survived by one sister Alda of Walden, N.Y., her daughters Sandy and Hal Lalime of Houston, Texas and Virginia and David King of Bellingham, her son Wally and Joann Frink of Bellingham, her step-children Darlene Rose of Upton, Bill Spear of Burrillville, RI, David Spear of N.Y. and Bruce Spear of Milford, 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Her wake will be held on Tuesday, December 17, from 4 - 6:30 p.m. at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request a donation to the PO Box 1893 Memphis, TN 38101-9950.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019