Sandra (Sandy) M. Kenney, 75, of Franklin, passed away May 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael D Kenney and loving mother of the late David P Kenney. Sandy is survived by her daughter Jennifer Balch- Kenney and her wife Nathalie, her daughter-in-law Paula (Bibeault) Kenney and her granddaughters Abigail and Megan. Sandy grew up in Boston and moved to Franklin 45 years ago. She quickly became a staple to the community, working at Franklin High School as the secretary of B-House. She retired a few years ago, but continues to volunteer her time to the school department. She was loving and caring and she was a friend and 'Mom' to many and will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service Tuesday May 26th, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin at 1PM. For the safety of all involved, social distancing and masks are required at the service. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Kenney Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from May 24 to May 31, 2020