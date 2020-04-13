|
|
Sheila A. (Murray) Sugrue, 82, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, on April 11, 2020, after a brief illness. She was at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sheila grew up in Dedham and moved to Franklin 57 years ago. She was devoted to her family and friends. She worked at BayBank for over 15 years. After retirement Sheila found great joy in maintaining her amazing gardens. Sheila enjoyed gardening, summers on Cape Cod in East Dennis, and spending the winters in Palm Springs, CA with her husband. Sheila is survived by her beloved husband James J. "Jim" Sugrue of 59 years. They are the proud parents of James Sugrue, Jr. and his wife Susan of Ft. Worth, TX, Kerri (Sugrue) Barrett and her husband Thomas of Millis and Steven Sugrue and his wife Carol of Franklin. One of Sheila's greatest joys were her 5 grandchildren and great-grandson, she was the beloved Nana to Tommy, Billy, and Tommy, III, Barrett of Millis, Brian Sugrue of Franklin, Matthew and Victoria Sugrue of Fort Worth, TX. "Nana" will always be remembered for her kindness and giving to others. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions with public gatherings a graveside service, with social distancing guidelines, will be on Tuesday, April 14, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin at 11:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home is honored to assist the Sugrue Family. Guest book www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020