Sophie Sharkovitz, 98 of Medway died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. Born in Medway on May 10, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Josephine (Kulish) Sharkovitz. Mrs. Sharkovitz was a resident of Medway since 1952. She worked as an LPN at Medfield State Hospital for 32 years until her retirement. Mrs. Sharkovitz liked gardening, crocheting and walking. She enjoyed spending time at the Medway Senior Center but most importantly with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Kuczmiec and her husband Stanley of Medway, her son Daniel Sharkovitz of West Tisbury, MA, her sister Helen Pratt of Medway and six grandchildren, Christopher and Erin Kuczmiec, Kristen, Matthew and Marina Sharkovitz and Christopher Aring. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anne Bertone, Stanley Sharkovitz and Stella Campagnone. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginley funeralhomes.com). Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday from 10 - 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in her memory to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019