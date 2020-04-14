|
|
Stephanie A. (Kairit) Ralph, 64, of Medway, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 10th, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston following a short illness with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Donald F. Ralph for 35 years. Born in Framingham on December 7th, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Virginia (Luke) Kairit. Stephanie lived the majority of her life in Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1973. She then attended Northeastern University. Stephanie worked for several companies including Data Terminal Services, Zayre Stores, Filenes and Filenes Basement in the field of transportation. She retired in 1996 from her role as Director of Transportation. She then spent much of the rest of her life caring for her family, as well as traveling and attending multiple culinary schools in Italy, Scotland and California. An accomplished chef, she most enjoyed being in her kitchen with family, friends and her beloved pets. Hers was a life well lived. Stephanie also enjoyed reading, games, designing, gardening and teaching life skills to the next generation. She supported a number of charitable causes, particularly MSPCA-Angell in Boston. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four brothers, Dennis Kairit and his wife Nancy of Bellingham, Thomas Kairit of Medway, Jeffrey Kairit and his wife Nancy of Milford and John Kairit and his wife Charlene of Medway, two sisters-in-law, Eileen Suckley and her husband Thomas of Goffstown, NH and Carol Ralph and her husband Joe Swertinski of Newark, DE. Mrs. Ralph was predeceased by her sister Cynthia Reding. She is also survived by seventeen nieces and nephews and nineteen grand nieces and nephews, plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. As a result of the current pandemic and associated travel restrictions, as well as the health and safety of loved ones, a private burial service will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Medway, MA. Later in the year, a memorial mass and celebration of life will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephanies memory to MSPCA-Angell, Attention: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Country Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020