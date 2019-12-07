Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
502 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
502 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart F. Ross


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart F. Ross Obituary
Stewart Fraser Ross, 71, formerly of Millis and North Falmouth died Thursday, December 5, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with Parkinsons Disease. Stewart was the son of the late Paul A. and Virginia M. (Foley) Ross. He was born on March 23, 1948 at Boston Lying-In Hospital and was raised in Wellesley Hills and Falmouth. He was a graduate of St Paul School; Wellesley High School, Class of 1966; The New Preparatory School and Bryant and Stratton Business Institute. With a life- long love of music, Stewart spent his early career as a sales representative with the MCA and ABC Dunhill labels. He retired from Peters Record One-Stop as Sales Manager. Later in his career, he built custom homes in the metrowest suburbs. Stewart loved spending time on the Cape boating and fishing in his earlier years with friends and family. He loved music, especially folk music, and the many dogs he had over the years. He was a member of the Eastern English Springer Spaniel Club. Stewart leaves his former wife Kathleen (L. (Moscatelli) Ross of Millis, his brother Duncan R. Ross Sr. and his wife Carol of Barrington, IL and nieces and nephews Abigail, Heather, Duncan Jr. and Andrew Ross. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Pauls Church, 502 Washington Street, Wellesley followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Stewarts name may be made to ; www.michaeljfox. org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -